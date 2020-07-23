After a brief illness in Hamilton, Ont. Growing up, he enjoyed many sports - hockey, baseball, soccer and karate. He loved cars and motorcycles, too. His first jobs were in the restaurant business, prompting a passion for cooking. After graduating from Mohawk College, he found success as a manager at CIBC in Toronto. Later, he founded his own renovations company, Quinn & Co. He was most proud of being a father to his four sons - Connor, Liam, Owen and Quinn. They will truly miss him, as will his family and friends. Visitation and cremation have taken place. In his memory, donations to Hamilton Interval House are welcome.



