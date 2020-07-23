1/1
Brian M. Sponagle
After a brief illness in Hamilton, Ont. Growing up, he enjoyed many sports - hockey, baseball, soccer and karate. He loved cars and motorcycles, too. His first jobs were in the restaurant business, prompting a passion for cooking. After graduating from Mohawk College, he found success as a manager at CIBC in Toronto. Later, he founded his own renovations company, Quinn & Co. He was most proud of being a father to his four sons - Connor, Liam, Owen and Quinn. They will truly miss him, as will his family and friends. Visitation and cremation have taken place. In his memory, donations to Hamilton Interval House are welcome.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
May God bless your family, especially the four sons, in this time of sorrow. Keep the precious memories of your father in your hearts.
Mrs. Giornofelice-Boyd (taught Quinn)
Diane Giornofelice-Boyd
Teacher
July 23, 2020
My condolences go to the Sponagle family, especially the four sons. May your dad rest in peace, and may God bless all of you.
Mrs. Giornofelice-Boyd (taught Quinn)
Diane Giornofelice-Boyd
Teacher
