David Brian McMillan, known by all as Brian, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. Loving husband of Bonnie Carol (Hildreth), adored father of Brenda (Frank) Gojevic and Chris (Amanda) McMillan. Very proud grandfather of Julia, Lauren and Kyle McMillan. Fondly remembered by many friends and in-laws including Joyce Collings, Ron and Rosanna Hildreth, Ted and Gail Jackson, and three generations of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister in laws Betty Caughey and Shirley Howitt. At a very early age Brian met the love of his life, Bonnie Hildreth in Stoney Creek. Childhood sweethearts, they were married July 9, 1960 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year. In 1967, Brian became a partner with Al Goeree in Al's Sport Shop (currently known as Al's Source for Sports) which at the time was located on Brant Street. Two years later, they received a tip that led them to take a chance on a new property which at the time was undeveloped land but what was to become a major thoroughfare. This road turned into Fairview Street and Al's Sport Shop was one of the original businesses on this street. Brian worked tirelessly to create an atmosphere where staff were treated like family, and customers like guests, many of whom became true friends. Al's recently celebrated its 50th year in business and is a landmark in the hockey circles of Burlington to this day. Brian continued to work at the store into his 80th year, and was so proud to work with his son and grandson, truly becoming a third-generation family business. Brian was an outstanding athlete from an early age, excelling in many sports, particularly hockey. He quickly became a leader among his teammates, starting in the Police Minor League in Hamilton. Brian played for many teams over the years, including the Burlington Oldtimers, of which he was one of the original members. He received numerous awards and accolades, including countless scoring titles and MVP awards. His teammates became close friends over the years, sharing many shenanigans both on and off the ice. Brian gave back to the hockey community by coaching in the Burlington City Rep Hockey Club for numerous years. He was an inspiration to his players, continuously getting the most from them by rewarding effort and team play. He was always respected and commonly referred to as "tough, yet fair" by many of his players and peers. He was truly committed to helping players realize that athletics help develop character and life skills, and that the most important lessons from hockey were best utilized off the ice. Many of his former players went on to play at higher levels, including the OHL, NCAA, AHL and NHL. For over 50 years, Brian and Bonnie spent many happy days in Florida, relaxing on the beach and sipping Pina Coladas with close Daytona Beach Shores friends. As many of you may recall, Brian loved the sun. His tans were legendary upon his return from these Florida getaways. He cherished his annual summer vacation at Sparrow Lake, fishing, napping, playing cards and enjoying the odd beer while catching up with his treasured Bayview Wildwood family. This circle of friends are a close knit group that he loved dearly to the day of his passing. During the Holiday season, Brian was blessed to gather with Bonnie's extended family for a wonderfully chaotic and boisterous Christmas Dinner party with loved relatives. He also ALWAYS enjoyed the meal and dessert. In later years, Brian became the ultimate card shark. He played with the same fierce determination that he competed with during his sports days. He joined multiple card groups at local venues where he continued to make new friends. Brian always enjoyed a good game of Euchre and took great pleasure in teaching his grandson Kyle the game before he could tie his shoes. Brian took great pride in all his grandchildren and enjoyed nothing more than watching them at their dance competitions, lacrosse, and hockey games. No matter how they did, win, lose or fall, the grandkids were always the best in Grandpa's eyes. The family would like to express our extreme gratitude to all of the exceptional doctors, nurses and support workers who assisted our family in caring for Dad at home. Brian being able to peacefully pass away at home was an important goal of our family, and a meaningful time for us to share together over the last few weeks. Although Brian will be missed more than words can ever say, the legacy that he has left will live in our hearts and minds forever. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation at www.smithsfh.com
A Private Funeral Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Brian's memory to The Juravinski Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice
, it would be greatly appreciated.