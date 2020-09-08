1/1
Brian RAMSAY
It is with profound sadness that the family announce the passing of Brian at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 63 on September 2, 2020. Brian will be greatly missed by his lifetime partner of 45 years Marcel. Survived by his brother Jim (Maureen) and his mother Agnes. Predeceased by his father James Sr. Brian was a very kind and generous man who touched many lives. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses for their great care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral me staff. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Thursday, September 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private family service will be held. Donations in memory of Brian may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
