November 29, 1954 - May 29, 2020 Peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice under his own terms Brian was called to his home where the illusive moose dwelled. Brian was predeceased by his mother Barbara, father Owen and nephew Owen. Brian was a proud father of Carl, Brian Jr., Mathew, Ashley, Cory, Stephanie and Brianne. He leaves behind his four siblings, Carrole, Kim, Mark and John. He was a proud grandfather, great-grandfather and Uncle Brian to many. Brian, was very proud of his lineage and he loved to tell, as well as listen to stories about his ancestors. Due to Covid there will be a small private family celebration. As per Brian's wishes there will be a large party with lots of beer to celebrate his life, held at a later date. We would like to thank all of Brian's friends in the north who were always there for him as well as his friends that he had for many years. We would also like to thank Dr. Anil Kappor who we refer to as our angel for all he and his team at St. Joseph's Hospital did for Brian. Thanks to the team at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice where Brian felt he was in a place worth, "Dying in". In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation for Urologic Cancer Centre for Research and Innovation (UCCRI) https://www.stjoesfoundation.ca/inmemoriam or Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice https://kemphospice.org/donate-online
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.