Born February 20, 1963 in Hamilton and passed away on February 6, 2020 at the General Hospital in his 57th year. Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Gwendolyn (nee Grove) Pickrell and brother Russell. He will be missed by his siblings Dennis (Jan) Pickrell and Marlene (Bruce) Colvin. Remembered by his nephews Jeremiah (Lindsey) and Jonathan Colvin and nieces Sarah Colvin and Stephanie. Brian enjoyed employment workshop on York Blvd., Hamilton, under direction of Association for Community Living. He participated with the Hamilton Special Olympics Bowling League and the Dundas Sea Hawks Swim team. Brian attended from infancy West Hamilton Gospel Church then in later years, Westside Baptist and then attended West Highland Baptist Church. He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Tuesday, February 11th from 5-9 p.m. and Wednesday February 12th from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Brian can be made to Daily Bread or Hamilton Association for Community Living. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020