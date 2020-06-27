Brian Thomas GALE
It is with profound sadness that Brian, my Friend, Teacher, and the love of my life passed on to the next life June 19, 2020 in his 75th year. He leaves behind his sister Sharon (John) Crossman; children Tom and his children Eiley and Lyla; Nicole and her children Alsyn and Jensen; Nadine (David) Whidden and their children Matthew, Braden, James and Jessica; and Brandee and her children Kailey and Taylor; brother-in-law Gene (Joy) Reed, sisters-in-law Bev (Barry) Hadley, and Beryl (Art) Roth; family and friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. All he asks is that you remember him collecting snakes, walking the bush, and appreciating nature around you! "Go out and remember me this way. A special thank you to my best friend Kailey for being by my side and always in my heart. Sweet dreams. You too, Braden XXOO, keep on truckin'." In keeping with his favourite saying, his mantra: "I don't need this s..t, I'm outta here." Until we meet again, my darling husband, I love you - Elizabeth


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
