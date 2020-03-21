|
|
It is with breaking hearts that we share the sudden passing of our dear brother Brian who died peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. Born on August 2nd 1957 in Halifax Nova Scotia he was the youngest son of Peter and Therese Martin. When he was 5 years old the family moved from Halifax to Hamilton. Brian played minor hockey during his school years and he also loved to fish at the Grand River with his buddys. He graduated from Southmount High School and went on to complete his education at Mohawk College. He worked for Neilsons in Toronto for 30 years where he made several long term friends who would gather occasionally for a weekend away. As a young boy those that knew him described him as mischievous...He and his brother Paul loved to play pranks on his siblings and their friends..... He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Therese Martin and brother-in-law Jack MacPherson. Survived by his sister Nancy MacPherson (Halifax), brothers Peter (Tania) , and Paul (Patricia) of Hamilton . Brian loved his family and Uncle Brian was always interested in the activities of his nieces and nephews....Always remembering them at Christmas with an "envelope"... Brian touched the world quietly and kindly. Always there when we needed him and never asking for anything for himself... Rest in Peace dear brother ..... (Due to the Covid 19 virus there will be a celebration of his life held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020