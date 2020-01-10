|
March 29, 1978 - January 10, 2014 In Loving Memory of our Cherished Son and Brother We talk about him because we are proud. We talk about him because he deserves to be remembered. We talk about him even though he is not physically with us. He is never far from our hearts. We talk about him because he is a part of us. We talk about him because he is forever loved. Time cannot erase the heartache that never goes away. Always loved and sadly missed, Mom and Dad For Brian, My Brother Remember him with a smile today He was not one for tears Reflect instead on memories Of all the happy years The smiles he brought The way he joked And all the things he said Hi strength, his courage And the way he lived Remember them instead. Missing you, Love Cheryl "FOREVER YOUNG"