Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Upper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Upper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Upper Obituary
Unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 in his 73rd year. Brian was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Lorraine Upper. He is survived by his brother's Les (Marian) and Ken. Dear uncle to Ken and Leanne and will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Caryl and the rest of his extended family and friends. Brian was a member of the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -