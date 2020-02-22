|
Unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 in his 73rd year. Brian was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Lorraine Upper. He is survived by his brother's Les (Marian) and Ken. Dear uncle to Ken and Leanne and will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Caryl and the rest of his extended family and friends. Brian was a member of the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020