Brian Donald Watson, of Holstein and formerly of Erin and Burlington, passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest surrounded by loved ones after a 2 year battle with cancer on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at the age of 59. Best friend for 43 years and loving husband to Marie (nee Cunning) of 38 years. Beloved son of Sally (nee Burns) and the late Donald Watson. Loving brother of Beverly Lipiec. Amazing father of Jennifer (Rob), Holly (Joshua), Samuel (Kayla), and Katherine (Bill). Special grandfather to Brendon, Tyler, Tyson, Landen, Autumn, Mason, Alieeah, one on the way, Mark, Amber, Ryan, and Megan. Fondly remembered by his nieces Cassandra and Victoria Palermo, extended family, cousins, friends and neighbours. He will be truly missed, but is now at peace. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services as per Brian's request. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation or Cancer Patient Services would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home and online condolences for the family may be offered at www.englandfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the Grand River Cancer Centre. The physicians, nurses and support staff at Louise Marshall Hospital that were involved in his care. It made Brian's final days one of comfort and dignity.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020