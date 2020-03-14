|
The families of Brian Watson would like to extend heartfelt thanks to family, friends, colleagues and neighbors for their sympathy, plants and flowers, donations, cards and visits to the house. A special thanks to England Funeral Home for their guidance, patience and kind words. Your love and support at this difficult time has been greatly appreciated by all of us. Thank you again. Marie, Jennifer, Holly, Sam, Katherine, Sally, Beverly, and family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020