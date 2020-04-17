|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brian Watson Brewer announce his sudden passing at age 71 on April 8, 2020 with his wife Cathy by his side. Brian will be missed by his wife of 47 years and was a dearly loved father of Chris and Misti (Albert). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Ethan, Owen, Madison and Nicholas, his brother Mike (Susan) Brewer, sisters Gail (Jimmy) Dempsey, Susan (Bob) Gray, Joani Nason and Novalee Nason, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brian will also be missed by Cathy's brothers and sisters Gail (Rick), Donna (Larry), Joanne (Dave), Mike (Sherry) and Jack. Brian is predeceased by his parents Jean (Boone) and Floyd Nason, Hayward Brewer and also his granddaughter Averie, sister Bonnie Hyde, brothers Eric Brewer and Gary Nason. Cremation has been taken place and celebration of life service to follow at a later date. Love always, Cathy
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020