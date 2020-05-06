Brian Wilcockson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilcockson, Brian Passed away suddenly on May 3, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital at the age of 68. Loving husband of Muriel Jennings. Dear step father of Michelle Case. Cherished Papa of Daniel, Catherine, Skylar, Madison, Dakota, Rebekka, Maiya, and great grandson Grayson. Devoted brother of Gary, Allen, and Paul. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Brian was retired from the Royal Canadian Air Force. A special thanks to Dr. Roa for her care and compassion. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of Brian's Life will be held at a later date. www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - East Avenue South
7 East Avenue South
Hamilton, ON L8N 2T3
(905) 572-7900
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved