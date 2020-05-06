Wilcockson, Brian Passed away suddenly on May 3, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital at the age of 68. Loving husband of Muriel Jennings. Dear step father of Michelle Case. Cherished Papa of Daniel, Catherine, Skylar, Madison, Dakota, Rebekka, Maiya, and great grandson Grayson. Devoted brother of Gary, Allen, and Paul. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Brian was retired from the Royal Canadian Air Force. A special thanks to Dr. Roa for her care and compassion. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of Brian's Life will be held at a later date. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.