Brian Wilfred KROP
We are saddened to announce the passing of Brian on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Brian was in his 71st year as he fought his battle with cancer. Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of such a caring and loving husband to Darene, father of Jennifer (Ennio) and Jason (Marjorie), Pops to Madison and Joshua. Thank you to the Juravinski team, family and friends for all your love and support. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home BURLINGTON (905-527-0405). As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
