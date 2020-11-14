It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bridget Smith on November 12, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital in her 96th year. Beloved mother of Anne Marie Ridout (Ron) and Gersham Smith (Rebecca). Dear grandmother of Arleen, Graeme, Danis, Rory, Alex and great grandmother of Cory, Kenna, Lucas and Tristan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish on Tuesday, November 17th at 9 a.m. Cremation to follow. Due to COVID restrictions, it is mandatory for everyone in attendance to RSVP for the funeral mass either on the website or by phoning 905-388-4141 and all must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bird Studies Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com