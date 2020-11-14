1/1
Bridget (Quinn) SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bridget Smith on November 12, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital in her 96th year. Beloved mother of Anne Marie Ridout (Ron) and Gersham Smith (Rebecca). Dear grandmother of Arleen, Graeme, Danis, Rory, Alex and great grandmother of Cory, Kenna, Lucas and Tristan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish on Tuesday, November 17th at 9 a.m. Cremation to follow. Due to COVID restrictions, it is mandatory for everyone in attendance to RSVP for the funeral mass either on the website or by phoning 905-388-4141 and all must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bird Studies Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved