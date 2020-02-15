|
Peacefully at her residence on Friday February 14th, 2020, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of over 63 years to Johann (John). Loving mother of Edith (Bill), Bruno, Lucy (Ted), John (Linda). Cherished grandma of Michael, Amy, Don, Blaine, Alex and great-grandma of five great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ilona, Rudi and predeceased by brothers Leo and Reini. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Brigita's memory, donations to the Kidney Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020