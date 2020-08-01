With profound sadness in her 92nd year surrounded by her children we lost our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Muriel Faulkner at the Village of Wentworth Heights. Loving and devoted Mother to Judy and Dick Robbins, the late George Faulkner, Sue Faulkner and Wayne, Heather Faulkner, Gordon and Luisa Faulkner and Barbara and Norm Dickson. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many children. Daughter to Ethel and Skean Brinn. Sister to many siblings. Mom enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, she loved to shop and had impeccable taste in fashion. Cremation has taken place; a private funeral will be held at the Donald V Brown Funeral Home.



