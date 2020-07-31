Tragically after a heinous act of violence, Brock died on July 26, 2020 at the age of 20. Cherished and loved son of Barry Beck, Kim Gollan (John Bialik). Beloved grandson of Shirley Beck, Donna and Jack Berry and great grandson of Jessie Schmidt. Loved nephew of Chris Beck, Murray Beck, David Rourke, Richard Rourke and will be missed by his cousins. Brock recently graduated from Nova Scotia Community College in the Mental Health Recovery Program and was very proud of his accomplishments. He will be missed by his many friends in Nova Scotia and Binbrook. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions all visitors must register to attend services at the funeral home. Please visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
to register online or call to reserve a time at 905-662-2948. A private family funeral service will take place with cremation to follow.