It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Brodie on February 9, 2020 at the age of 23. Loving son of Betty-Jo (Craig Keough). Cherished brother of Chantel. Honoured nephew of Lisa. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Please understand that this is a time for those who loved Brodie to grieve- the family welcomes only those who want to honour his life on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020