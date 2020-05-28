Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, May 25, 2020 in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Carol Shafto (nee Merchant) of Simcoe. Loving father and grandfather of Jennifer Shafto (Joe Field) of Simcoe, children Kenzie and Blake; and Nick Shafto (Ashley) of Simcoe, children Andre, Ella and Claire. Brook will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Robert Shafto (Bea) of Simcoe, Richard Shafto (Carol) of Simcoe and Neal Shafto of Brantford. Sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents, the late Arthur and Phyllis Shafto. Brook was employed as an Electrical Engineer with Ontario Power Generation for more than 35 years. He was an active 32+ year member and Past President of the Simcoe Lions Club, a member of the Norfolk Golf & Country Club and was very active in fund raising for the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Brook loved to sing and shared his talents by singing the National Anthem at hockey tournaments, hymns at church functions and annually at the Simcoe Lions Variety Show. He will be dearly missed. Due to the restrictions of the covid19 outbreak, a private family interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe. Those wishing to donate in memory of Brook are asked to consider the Simcoe Lions Club or the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.