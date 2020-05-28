Brook Douglas SHAFTO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brook's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, May 25, 2020 in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Carol Shafto (nee Merchant) of Simcoe. Loving father and grandfather of Jennifer Shafto (Joe Field) of Simcoe, children Kenzie and Blake; and Nick Shafto (Ashley) of Simcoe, children Andre, Ella and Claire. Brook will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Robert Shafto (Bea) of Simcoe, Richard Shafto (Carol) of Simcoe and Neal Shafto of Brantford. Sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents, the late Arthur and Phyllis Shafto. Brook was employed as an Electrical Engineer with Ontario Power Generation for more than 35 years. He was an active 32+ year member and Past President of the Simcoe Lions Club, a member of the Norfolk Golf & Country Club and was very active in fund raising for the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Brook loved to sing and shared his talents by singing the National Anthem at hockey tournaments, hymns at church functions and annually at the Simcoe Lions Variety Show. He will be dearly missed. Due to the restrictions of the covid19 outbreak, a private family interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe. Those wishing to donate in memory of Brook are asked to consider the Simcoe Lions Club or the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jason Smith Funeral Chapel Ltd.
689 Norfolk Street North
Simcoe, ON N3Y 3R3
(519)426-0199
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved