Peacefully with his loving family by his side, Dewey passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Emmanuel House. He will be abundantly missed by his granddaughter Lisa (Jeff Erb); loving great-grandchildren Danielle and Justine and son-in-law Allan Caldwell. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn "Buckle" Roberts and daughter Judy McCaig. He brought so much joy to so many people and was truly a gift. Dewey's passions in life were his great-grandchildren, golfing and social gatherings with his close family/friends. A special thank you is extended to Emmanuel House for their care and compassion toward Dewey and his family. As an expression of sympathy, donations will be gratefully accepted in Dewey's honour to Emmanuel House Hospice (Palliative Care) 90 Stinson St., Hamilton, ON L8N 1S2. Cremation has taken place and a funeral service at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas will be held at a date to be determined. Forever loved and cherished. We encourage family and friends to offer their condolences, photos and memories online through www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020