It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce McKenzie. Bruce passed away peacefully in his 67th year surrounded by his family on January 30th, 2020 in St. Catharines. Beloved father of Alexandra (Bryan), Lauren (Philip) and Catherine (Evan). Bruce will be missed by his siblings Keith (Sheila), Barbara (Pete) and Steve (Kim) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James and Grace and brother Jim (Gail). Bruce was a wonderful father, and always put his family first, he worked hard his entire life to give his family everything he could and more. A fan of all things sports, Bruce knew everything there was to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs, he could talk the birds out of the trees about the Leafs. We hope they win it for you this year Dad. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital & St. Catharines General Hospital who took such wonderful care of Bruce in these last few months. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday February 6th, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the Elizabeth Street Pumphouse, 447 Elizabeth St, Grimsby, ON.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020