Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Bruce Frederick BINKLEY

Bruce Frederick BINKLEY Obituary
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Ruby McIntosh. Dear stepfather of Doug (Kim), Wally, Bill and Ruby Anne (Randy). Bruce will be missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by cousins and many other family members. Predeceased by his sister Marilyn. Bruce was an avid classic car lover, involved in many area car shows, he was also proud owner of his coffee truck in Flamborough for many years. At Bruce's request cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020
