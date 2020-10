With much sorrow, we announce the passing of the beloved husband of June (predeceased). Will be missed by daughters Judy, Marnie (Jeff), Dianne, Kim, Tracey and Son Brian (Faye). Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Veteran of WW2 and D Day. Retired member of Hamilton Police Dept. Longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion. No memorial service at the request of the deceased. Cremation.