Bruce HEASLIP

Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Edna (nee Froom). Loved father of Wayne (Lori), Wendy (Larry Quinton). Cherished grandpa of Jesika, Jonathan, Paige. Dear brother of Ernest Yemm (Sandra). Survived by a niece Kristen and nephew Kevin. Bruce was a retired employee of Stelco Steel. As per Bruce's wishes cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca