It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Bruce Hunter Rankin on Monday, January 6, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side, in his 92nd year. Born on November 4, 1928 to Charles and Winnifred Rankin of Waterdown, Ontario. An indescribable loss of a wonderful and unique man. No one who met Bruce could ever forget his infectious smile, love of life and positive attitude. A proud family man who loved to brag about his large and extended Rankin family. A man who defined himself by hard work and his passion for selling tractors and farming. Loved by many and will be most deeply and dearly missed by his loving, doting and caring wife Debbie, whom ensured that Bruce could live out his wishes of spending his last days at home. He will be greatly missed by his children Stewart (Penny), Carrie (Frank, deceased), Emily (Kyle) and predeceased by Michael. His six grandchildren John (Morgan), Carolyn (Jon), Allison (Juan Pablo), Mario, Danielle (David) and Sofia and his three great-grandchildren Mila, Briella and Ryan. Survived by his sisters Phyllis Hunter (and her late husband Kenneth) and Ann Robbins (and her late husband Keith). Brother-in-law to Marilyn and Michael Reilly. Predeceased by Alice (Vern Klodt), Lillian (Jim McLean), Bill Emery, Stewart Rankin (Ruby), Marjorie (George Aitkin) and Lorna (Nick Kolodey). He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A special thanks goes out to his cousin Stacey Lowry (nee Rankin) and Kimberly and Barry Hoskins, and Brandi & Baille Mcdonough, all of Bruce's patient and caring PSW's and nurses, with special thanks to his PSW Janet. Friends and Family may visit on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St N, Waterdown, where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Donations to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough in Bruce's name would be greatly appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com