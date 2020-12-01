Passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital. Loving husband of Marianne (nee Scott), devoted father of Scott (Joyce) McNea and Jennifer (Aidan) Dooley, grandpa of Miranda and Aiden and Papa of Jessica, Sean and Matthew. Bruce will also be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Mary Anne. Close cousin of Marg and Bill. Special thank you to all his caregivers over the years at Joseph Brant Hospital. A private service has taken place. If wished, donations in Bruce's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated.