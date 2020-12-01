1/1
Bruce McNea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital. Loving husband of Marianne (nee Scott), devoted father of Scott (Joyce) McNea and Jennifer (Aidan) Dooley, grandpa of Miranda and Aiden and Papa of Jessica, Sean and Matthew. Bruce will also be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Mary Anne. Close cousin of Marg and Bill. Special thank you to all his caregivers over the years at Joseph Brant Hospital. A private service has taken place. If wished, donations in Bruce's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved