|
|
At Niagara Health System St. Catharines Site on Monday, March 30, 2020, Bruce Melvin Swayze passed away at the age of 62. Predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce Melanson Swayze. Beloved father and father-in-law of Penny and Carl Hipkiss, and Paul and Lisa Melanson. Adored and much loved grandpa of Ashley (Hipkiss) and Geraint Kear, and Jacob, Jaime and Jenna Melanson. Loving brother of Wray, Irene, Sue (Dave), and Cheryl (Bill). Predeceased by siblings Bob and Betty, Tom and Gert. Survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. A small celebration of life to take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through Merritt Funeral Home, merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020