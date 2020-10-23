With profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved and hilarious Bruce. Predeceased by parents David and Ada Spence. Devastated by his loss beloved wife Sharon (Kira,Chloe). Brothers Greg, George (Jean), Glenn (Aline,deceased), Mike (Adriana) and Scott (deceased). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff at Juravinski ICU for their valiant effort on Bruce's behalf. A private family gravesite service will be held in Hamilton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.,



