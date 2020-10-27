It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Warren Harding, 83, on October 23. Bruce had a brief, but valiant fight with aspiration pneumonia. Thank you to the staff on 8W and 8S at the General hospital. Bruce is predeceased by his wife and best friend, Sandra. He leaves a hole of emptiness and loss in the hearts of his daughter, Cindy, and his son, Brian. As per Bruce's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will take place at a future time. Love you Dad.



