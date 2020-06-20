We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Bruce, devoted husband of 35 years, a loving son, an incredible dad and the most amazing Grandpa you could ever imagine. Bruce was taken from us quickly and through it all, he was an example of strength and resilience every step of the way. He will be deeply missed by his wife Cheryl and children Andrew (Natasha Coric) and Jennifer (Robert Candlish). His grandchildren, Riley, Quinn and Wesley, were the light of his life. They miss their Grandpa very much. Bruce is survived and remembered by his mother Evelyn, and predeceased by his father William; dear son-in-law of Irwin and the late Diane Hamilton. Bruce was a long-time employee at Canada Post. Though he retired in 2011, he did anything but relax. As his neighbours can attest, he always enjoyed keeping busy. Bruce lived life to the fullest, getting the most out of the moments he loved - adventures with his grandkids; in his backyard surrounded by friends and family; travelling; and sports, sports, sports. Bruce never turned down the chance for a good sports talk. He was a great friend to many, always there to lend a hand or just to share a good laugh. We are overwhelmed with the love and memories being shared for Bruce. We know he will be fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A special thanks to the ICU staff at the Hamilton General Hospital, we are grateful for everything you did for Bruce. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held with immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.