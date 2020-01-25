Home

Bruna (Lynn) (Frasson) DRAKE

Bruna (Lynn) (Frasson) DRAKE Obituary
Passed away at her home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with her daughter by her side at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband Maxwell, sister Anita (Joseph), brother Armand (Jackie) and sister-in-law Anne. She is survived by and loved always by her daughter Michele, brother Joseph Frasson and many nieces, nephews and friends. Battling Alzheimer's for the past few years, she ultimately developed blood clots that took her from us too soon. With a kind word and a genuine smile for all until the end, she will now rest easy after a life beautifully, generously and faithfully lived. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has already taken place. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 304 Highway #8 in Stoney Creek on January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a small reception in the church hall following the mass. A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Healthcare and to the Hamilton Paramedics Service for all of their compassion, assistance and kindness over the past year.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
