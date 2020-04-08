Home

Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Bryan Foster WELSH

Bryan Foster WELSH Obituary
With great sadness we announce the passing of Bryan Foster Welsh, devoted husband of 52 years of Mary (Sullivan). He will be missed by his children, Jim Welsh (Deborah) and Cami Boyko (Greg), and his grandchildren, Brian and Matthew. Bryan was a Civil Engineer and taught at Mohawk College for 25 years. Heartfelt thanks to all the Trillium staff at Wentworth Lodge for their kind attention over the past three years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Bryan's Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Bryan's Memory may be made to Wentworth Lodge. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020
