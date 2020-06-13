It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bud on June 11, 2020. He is greatly missed and mourned by his beloved wife Joan of 57 years. Son of Walter and Agnes Sanders (predeceased). Survived and will be missed by his deeply loved daughters who he taught so much about life and hard work, Marlene Sanders, Kelly (Lee) Robateau, and Dana Hammond. Six (love you more!) grandchildren, Dale (Lindsay) Falsetti, Julie Falsetti (Riley), Hayley Robateau (Jordan), Emily Robateau, Erica Hammond and Amanda Hammond will all miss him greatly. Also cherished great grandboys Devon and Jordan Falsetti will miss him deeply. Left to mourn is his best friend since childhood Lee Brown. Bud worked at Stelco for ten years before he and Joan started B&B Enterprises, a water haulage company. They bought the farm in 1978. Hard work followed but they enjoyed it. He was also employed by the Township of West Lincoln. They raised cattle and Bud enjoyed his horses. Retiring from off farm jobs was his dream come true. Bud was president of the Smithville Agricultural Society and chaired the poultry show at PoultryFest each year. He was also a member of the Coronation Lodge A.F.&A.M. No. 502 G.R.C. He was a strong and generous man who loved his family greatly. Never a dull moment Bud! Many thanks to the EMS, West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and all the caring staff who showed Bud and me respect and sympathy. Donations to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Juravinski Hospital or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to our daughters, grandson Dale and our friend Amy. I don't know what I would do without all of you. You think tomorrow is always coming down the line - you think you've got time - trouble is - you look up and it's gone! Interment at Smithville United Church Cemetery. Private funeral at Merritt Funeral Home, Smithville will be live streamed Monday, June 15th beginning at 11:00 a.m. To view at that time, go to Bud's obituary on the funeral home website at www.merritt-fh.com and follow the link provided.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.