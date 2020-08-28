1/1
Edna Margaret (Burton) Hind
1934-01-03 - 2020-08-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thank you to everyone who helped to make my life loving and fulfilling. My work here is done and I am finally free from the prison of Alzheimer's. The caring and gracious staff at Mount Nemo Christian Nursing Home made my last years here happy, safe, and enjoyable. I was blessed with three children Doug (Kim), Patte (Rick), and Suzie (Don). They blessed me even further with the gift of their children. Rachael, Brigette (Jarid), Michael (Melissa), Steven (Erin), Joe (Michelle), Veronica, Victoria (Shawn), Ali, Kyle, and four beautiful great grandchildren, Joey, Eliot, Elgin, and Harriet. I also leave behind five stepchildren, Linda, Debbie, Bill, Cindy, Laura, and their families. I am predeceased by my husband Bill, with whom I owned Aberdeen Camping in Mount Hope and Pinegrove Trailer Park in Lowbanks. We also spent many winters in sunny Florida. Although Alzheimer's took my memories, I'm told that my humour and smile were my legacy, which I shared with everyone who crossed my path. Now I'm back to the EDNA you all knew and remember. I was forever grateful to be able to share my gift of music for over 30 years with the residents of Grandview Lodge and Edgewater Manor, both in Dunnville, and where I enjoyed many long lasting friendships. A private family service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, please pause for a brief moment and perform a random act of kindness and think fondly of me. "Don't cry because it's over... smile because it happened"... Dr. Seuss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballard Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved