C. Neil Vanderkruk, in his 84th year, with his family at his side, the Lord called His servant home on November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda, father of Case (Diane), Joanne (Barry) Hordyk, Rick, Pauline (Gerry) Mobach, Yvonne Peters (*), Cathy Voortman, Mark (Andrea) and Susan. Step father to Tracy Green and Barb Kerr. Grandfather to 39 and Great-Grandfather to 55. Dear brother to Bill (*) Ria, Art (Dorothy), Cor (Alida), Nelly Elisen, Bill (*), Ann (Rene) Dam, Abram (*), Laurie (Sam) VanBerkel, Pauline (John) Schotsman. He loved the Lord and shared his gift as an organist, leading many in praise and worship. He was a horticulture pioneer and dedicated his life to NVK Connon Nurseries. He was a founding member, as well as, an honorary life member of Landscape Ontario. His love for work and family was close to his heart. A Funeral Service will be held at CALVIN CRC, 420 Hwy. #5, Dundas on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed with interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Copetown. Due to capacity restrictions with COVID-19 regulations and protocols the service is not open for attendance. Live stream is available on Neil's Tribute Wall (Through the funeral home website) for the service in the church and at the gravesite. A recording will be available on the same link later for those that miss the live stream or lose connectivity. Thank you for your understanding as we work within the regulations and protocols to keep this a safe event. As a family we extend our heartfelt thank you to the Hamilton General Emergency staff, the Express staff, 5 West staff, and all the home care staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Christian School, Dundas would be greatly appreciated. Please find the Live Stream link and sign the Tribute Wall for Neil at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Psalm 116: 1-2 "I love the Lord, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. Because he turned his ear to me, I will call on Him as long as I live."