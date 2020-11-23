1/
C. Neil Vanderkruk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Neil Vanderkruk, in his 84th year, with his family at his side, the Lord called His servant home on November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda, father of Case (Diane), Joanne (Barry) Hordyk, Rick, Pauline (Gerry) Mobach, Yvonne Peters (*), Cathy Voortman, Mark (Andrea) and Susan. Step father to Tracy Green and Barb Kerr. Grandfather to 39 and Great-Grandfather to 55. Dear brother to Bill (*) Ria, Art (Dorothy), Cor (Alida), Nelly Elisen, Bill (*), Ann (Rene) Dam, Abram (*), Laurie (Sam) VanBerkel, Pauline (John) Schotsman. He loved the Lord and shared his gift as an organist, leading many in praise and worship. He was a horticulture pioneer and dedicated his life to NVK Connon Nurseries. He was a founding member, as well as, an honorary life member of Landscape Ontario. His love for work and family was close to his heart. A Funeral Service will be held at CALVIN CRC, 420 Hwy. #5, Dundas on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed with interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Copetown. Due to capacity restrictions with COVID-19 regulations and protocols the service is not open for attendance. Live stream is available on Neil's Tribute Wall (Through the funeral home website) for the service in the church and at the gravesite. A recording will be available on the same link later for those that miss the live stream or lose connectivity. Thank you for your understanding as we work within the regulations and protocols to keep this a safe event. As a family we extend our heartfelt thank you to the Hamilton General Emergency staff, the Express staff, 5 West staff, and all the home care staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Christian School, Dundas would be greatly appreciated. Please find the Live Stream link and sign the Tribute Wall for Neil at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com Psalm 116: 1-2 "I love the Lord, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. Because he turned his ear to me, I will call on Him as long as I live."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved