Passed away suddenly on October 4, 2020 at the age of 70. Predeceased by her husband Stephen Clarke Wallace in 2008, Callista was always helping someone, and her friends were an extension of her family. Callista's heart was on Kawagama Lake in Haliburton Highlands, where she found great joy in welcoming guests, but really loved spending time with her family at the cottage. Callista's passing has left a vast void in her family and friend's lives. She was deeply loved by daughter Mary Katherine (Kati) Strickland (Aaron), son Joshua James Wallace (Nicole), and grandchildren Avary Grace, Cole Wallace, Noah Clarke and Emily Marie. Siblings Jim, Mark and Mary-Clare recently enjoyed a stay at the cottage with Callista that surely will be remembered for many years. The family wishes to thank extended family for support during this difficult time: Toni Toriborelli & Ken Wedlake, Michael & Linda St. Louis, Mary & Neil Osbourne and so many others who have supported, as well as the wider group of friends who have been so important to the family over many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Callista's name would be welcomed. The family will be holding private services; kindly contact them directly for details. www.smithsfh.com