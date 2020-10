The LO GIUDICE, DESTRO, LICATALOSI and CRLJEN families would like to thank all relatives and friends for the comfort and support through the difficult time of the loss of our Matriarch. Thanks for all the flower arrangements, monetary and charitable donations, phone calls, the Masses and sympathy expressions. We are missing our Mom, Nonna "Lilla". She will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace "BELLA"



