With heavy hearts, we announce that Heaven has gained another Angel. She is reunited with her husband Calogero (1994), married in Racalmuto, Sicily on September 15, 1937. Loving daughter of the late Gaetano and Marianna Licata, daughter-in-law of the late Diego and Maria Lo Giudice, sister of the late Giacomo (the late Grazia) Licata and sister-in-law of the late Alfonso and Calogera Maria Lo Giudice. Calogera leaves behind a legacy of four generations: her children Maria Destro (the late Giovanni), Marianna Licatalosi (Salvatore), the late Diego Lo Giudice (Angela), Gail Crljen (Mike), and Sam Lo Giudice (Sal), 15 loving grandchildren (the late Dean Lo Giudice), 23 cherished great grandchildren, and three adorable great-great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her three nephews and their families in Italy, along with many other relatives and friends. She was a strong and loving woman who at the age of 18 started to raise a family, while taking care of her ill mother, with her husband away in the army. After the war, she went on to raise five children with her husband, later immigrating in 1966 to Canada to make a better life for their family. Her Catholic faith has always been a very important part of her life. We will always cherish our many large family gatherings at home and at the family cottage where we were all spoiled with her delicious meals and baked goods. We have all been blessed with her love and laughter. You will always be in our hearts; we will miss you. A special thank you to Dr. Ka Lam Chan for her exceptional care, along with all the staff of Extendicare L.T.C. Hamilton, especially the caregivers of the Dundurn wing, of which there are too many to name. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905-574-0405) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately by the family. Those who wish to donate in memory of Calogera may donate to the charity of your choice
Rest in Peace "Bella".