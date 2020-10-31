It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Calogero (Carlo) Cardilicchia on October 30, 2020 in his 91st year. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years: Angela (nee Rillo). He will be deeply missed by his children; Maria (Mario) Restauri, Rosetta (Calogero) Piazza, Giovanni (Rose) Cardilicchia, Lorena (Randy) Webb. Fond memories of "Dad" will be treasured by his 11 grand-children; Michael, Rita, Nadine, Joey, Charly, Joni, Rosanna, Angela, Danielle, Carly, Salina and 24 great-grand-children. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, many friends, and relatives in Canada, the United States, Italy, and England. He is predeceased by his; parents the late Giovanni Cardilicchia and the late Leonilda Diamande; father-in-law and mother-in-law Giambattista and Betta Rillo; sisters the late Carmela (the late Vincenzo) Genuardi and survived by Gerlanda (the late Calogero) Schifano; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Eda (the late Guerino) Rainone, the late Nunzia (Agualino) Fasulo, the late Marietta (Cosimo) Marras, Emma (Piero) Cossu, Vittorio (the late Lina) Rillo, Saverio (Lina) Rillo and Eva (Basilio) Mugheddu. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A private family Funeral Mass will be held followed by Entombment. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca