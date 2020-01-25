|
|
It is with profound sadness we announce Calogero's passing on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in his 90th year surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved Wife Carmelina to whom he was faithfully married to for 66 years. Devoted Father of Lina and Roberto Ciofani, the late Mary and Alfred Wegner and Luisa and Gordon Faulkner. Proud Nonno of Rob Ciofani, Lisa Ciofani, Michael and May Wegner, Carla, Tina and Owen Beattie. Predeceased by his parents Carmelo and Carmela Ippolito. Son in law of the late Luigi and Maria Restivo. Brother and Brother in law to the late Salvatore and Maria Ippolito, the late Giovanni and Giuseppina Ippolito, Angelo and Rosetta Ippolito, Angela and the late Calogero Falletta, Giuseppina and Salvatore Giangreco. Brother in law of the late Calogero and Paolina Alfano, the late Ignazio and Giuseppina Restivo, Luigi and Margaret Collura, The late Tino and Lillian Genovese and the late Lorenza Restivo. Dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Calogero was born in Racalmuto, Sicily and immigrated to Canada in May 1950 at the age of 19. He loved his flower and vegetable gardens and shared his love of cooking with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed a glass of vino and cognac with his family. He also loved an espresso on James St. N. with his friends. He was a retired employee of Dofasco where he dedicated himself for many years. The family would like to thank Dr. Matteo Castelluzzo and his staff for all their care, support and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, January 28, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-9pm, and Tuesday 6-9pm with Vigil prayers at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial to be held Wednesday January 29, at 11am in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Avenue, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. If desired donations may be made to and Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Sempre nei nostri cuore Rest in peace Dad we will miss you.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020