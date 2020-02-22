Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calogero Ippolito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calogero (Charlie) Ippolito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calogero (Charlie) Ippolito Obituary
We have been truly overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love, sympathy and support from our family and friends during the recent loss of a dear husband, father and Nonno. Thank you for your generous donations to the and The Heart and Stroke Foundation, for the beautiful floral arrangements, the mass intentions, sympathy cards, visitations, telephone calls, prayers, and words of comfort to help us through a difficult and sad time. We have many happy memories that will be forever cherished. He will remain forever in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25th at Annunciation of Our Lord Parish, 280 Limeridge Rd., W., Hamilton. Sempre nei nostri cuore. The Ippolito family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calogero's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -