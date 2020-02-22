|
We have been truly overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love, sympathy and support from our family and friends during the recent loss of a dear husband, father and Nonno. Thank you for your generous donations to the and The Heart and Stroke Foundation, for the beautiful floral arrangements, the mass intentions, sympathy cards, visitations, telephone calls, prayers, and words of comfort to help us through a difficult and sad time. We have many happy memories that will be forever cherished. He will remain forever in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25th at Annunciation of Our Lord Parish, 280 Limeridge Rd., W., Hamilton. Sempre nei nostri cuore. The Ippolito family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020