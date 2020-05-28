It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of Calogero Mulé in his 87th year on Monday, May 25th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband to his wife Angela of 62 years. A loving father to his daughters Lidia, Mary (Dino) and Louisa (Frank). Calogero was admired by his grandchildren David, Anthony, Daniel, Victoria, Alessio, Simona, Matteo and a great grandfather to Luca and Nico. He will be missed by his siblings Nina, Tom (late Joan), Lina (late John), Giuseppe (late Rosemary), Sam (Donna) and Carmelina. Beloved brother-in-law of Tina (late Salvatore), Salvatore (Filippa), Antoinetta (late Stefano), Venera (Stefano), Graziella (Salvatore). He will be sadly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to nurse Zuzana from Bayshore for her continuous passionate care. A light from our family is gone, a voice we loved is still, a place is vacant in our lives, which can never be filled; your memory is our keepsake, from which we will never part. Heaven has you in its keeping, we have you in our hearts. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations in memory of Calogero may be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society at www.cancer.ca/en/donate
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.