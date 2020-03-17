|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful Husband, father and Nonno on March 16, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of 52 years to Anna (nee Mendola). Loving father to Rose Nazare (Carlos), Steve and Charlie (Marta). Cherished Nonno to Victoria, Sebastian, Calogero, Reid and Grace who is on her way. Dear brother to Giuseppe (Lilia), Giovanni (Francesca), Lucia Sardo (the late Giuseppe), the late Salvatore and the late Angelo and brother-in-law to Salvatore (the late Concettina), Giuseppina (Carmelo), Enzo (Monique), Luigi (Zina) and the late Maria (the late Leonardo). He will be dearly missed by all his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. His family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton Health Sciences would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020