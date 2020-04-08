|
Calvin, "Papa", having lived a long and blessed life, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Saviour April 2, 2020, two weeks before his 94th birthday. Loving father to daughters Lynne, and Beth (Gerry). Special grandpa to Brandon (Cristan) and HeatherLyn; great-grandpa to Emma, Jackson, Hudson, AdiaLyn and Faryhn Alyvea. Predeceased by parents Walter and Olive Jaeger (nee Wilson) and sister, Doreen Thomas (Don). Survived by his sister Jessica Primerano and her daughter Joannne, and brother Theodore 'Ted" (Leta) Jaeger and their sons Brian, Richard and Jeffrey. Also survived by dearest friend Anna Cooke and her children Terry (Sarah), Sue and Elizabeth. Special 'Grandpa Cal' to Hattan, Conner, Gibson and Corbin. Calvin, after completing Pharmacy College of Ontario, owned and operated Tamblyn's Drugs, continuing his pharmaceutical career at the Chedoke Hospital in Hamilton until his retirement. Calvin was also an active member of the Hamilton Optimist's Club for several years, committed to making the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in their lives. He also faithfully worshiped at Chedoke Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. He counted every blessing in his life, and was always recognized as a humble, grateful and giving man. Grateful thanks to all the Caring staff at the Meadows LongTerm Care in Ancaster, gave Calvin much love and respect during his years there. He will be soo greatly missed by so many who loved him. Cremation has taken place. "Lo, I am with you Always; even unto the end of world." Matthew 28:20
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020