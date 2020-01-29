|
Cam passed away peacefully at the Hamilton St. Joseph Psychiatric Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Cameron was in his 75th year. Loving husband and best friend to Maureen his wife; beloved father to Deborah and the late Carolyn; cherished Grampy to Claire; and special daddy to puppies Penny and Willie. Cam retired from Mohawk College 22 years ago and has enjoyed spending time with family, trailer life in the Kawarthas and helping others, any way he could. Cam will be remembered for being a kind and gentle man, with a great sense of humour. He will be missed by many. Special thanks to the Dr.'s, nurses and team at the Harbour North 1 unit, HPH, for their exceptional care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Cam's wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harbour North 1, Hamilton St. Joseph's Psychiatric Hospital, Caledonia Senior Support, or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020