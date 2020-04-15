|
Cam Ramage, 71, of Caledonia, Ontario, passed away on the afternoon of April 12, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by his family. Cam is survived by his wife Marg of almost 51 years, daughters Lisa Ramage, Leanne (Ray) Speers, son Michael (Sarah) Ramage, brother Thomas (Marjorie) Ramage, and his beloved grandchildren Keaton, Ashlynn, and Declan. Also, his loved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Cam was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. Cam loved the Lord Jesus Christ and serving him in many different ways. He was passionate about youth work and loved to serve at Mount Forest camp as a camp counselor and maintenance man during kids and teen weeks. There were many other youth programs he participated in as a member of the Churches of God. Cam was someone who lit up the room when he walked in and made everyone feel at ease and welcome. He always had a smile on his face and always managed to make everyone laugh with his wonderful sense of humour. This proved to be invaluable to him as in April 1998 he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He handled it all with much grace, humility, and faith that God was in control and would look after him. God did just that and blessed him with 22 more years of a wonderful life. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Juravinski Hospital (C3 oncology unit) for their loving care and support during his final days. With the assistance of Miller Funeral Chapel, a private interment will take place at Caledonia Cemetery on April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020