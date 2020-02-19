|
Sadly, but with grateful thanksgiving for his life and ministry, on February 17, 2020 at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Hamilton, ON. Beloved husband and best friend of Isabella Guthrie-McNaughton and father of Sambath. Also survived by sisters Heather Tournay (Steve), Elayne Littlejohns (Adam) and brother Gill McNaughton (Lisa). Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Scott was a priest in the Anglican Diocese of Niagara for 36 years and ministered at St. George's, Guelph, St. Stephen's, Niagara Falls, St. Paul's, Jarvis, Christ Church, Nanticoke and 24 years at St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church, 625 Concession St. where visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Christ's Church Cathedral, 252 James St. N. Hamilton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph to follow at a later date. Memorial Donations in memory of Scott and his ministry may be made either to St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church or the Synod of the Diocese of Niagara- Children's, Youth and Family Ministry Fund. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020